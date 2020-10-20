Also available on the nbc app

Halsey is rocking a new ‘do! The singer took to TikTok to reveal that she shaved her head. The 26-year-old followed up by tweeting, “I love be bald.” One person asked the “Without Me” singer why she chose the new look and she responded tweeting, “I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and said ‘Mm this is nice but I miss bald’ and then so I did it!”

