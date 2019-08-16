Halsey Quits Smoking After 10 Years: 'I'm So Happy I Did It'

Also available on the NBC app

Halsey is putting her heath first! The "Nightmare" singer revealed to fans that she "successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago" following a decade of smoking. "I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever bc I was being a NUT (lol), but I'm so happy I did it and I feel v goooood," she wrote. Halsey's announcement garnered tons of support from fans, and Travis Barker, Mary Lambert and Kelly Clarkson all sent her words of encouragement.

Appearing: