Halsey is getting honest about their post-baby body. The 27-year-old singer performed on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend, three months after giving birth to their first baby, Ender Ridley. Following the performance, the "Bad At Love" singer took to Instagram on Monday to show a series of pictures showcasing her postpartum body. "The body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job," they captioned their post in part. "I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look "great" immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently."

