Halsey Explains The Surprisingly Cute Reason She Was Texting During Shawn Mendes' MTV VMA Performance

No offense, Shawn Mendes! Halsey clapped back at accusations that she ignored her fellow pop star's MTV VMA performance after getting caught texting in the audience. The "Without Me" singer explained that she was briefly on her phone for a surprisingly cute (and understandable) reason, and fans pointed out how she was seen quickly refocusing on Shawn as he sang his hit "If I Can't Have You."

