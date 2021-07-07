Halsey is releasing new music and sending a powerful message. The mama-to-be shared a sneak peek at her new album cover art which features herself sitting on a throne and holding a child with one side of her chest exposed. “My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being,” she said. Halsey is currently pregnant with her first child and made the announcement about her upcoming music release at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City. “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” will be released on August 27th.

