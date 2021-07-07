Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Halsey Bares Her Breast And Holds A Baby In New Album Art, Which Will Honor The Joys And Horrors Of Pregnancy

CLIP07/07/21

Halsey is releasing new music and sending a powerful message. The mama-to-be shared a sneak peek at her new album cover art which features herself sitting on a throne and holding a child with one side of her chest exposed. “My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being,” she said. Halsey is currently pregnant with her first child and made the announcement about her upcoming music release at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City. “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” will be released on August 27th.

S2021 E0 2 minNews and Information Daytime Interview
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Halsey, music, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.