Halsey is apologizing after she shared a picture that may have been triggering to some of her fans. The singer recently participated in the popular "Post a photo of" trend on Instagram, and a fan asked to see "you at your lowest point." The songstress responded to the request by sharing a topless mirror selfie and wrote, "TW: ED, ask for help." Halsey later apologized for sharing the photo, tweeting, "I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning."

