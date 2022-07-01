Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

'Halloweentown II' Co-Stars Kimberly J. Brown And Daniel Kountz Engaged 20 Years After Disney Film

CLIP07/01/22

"Halloweentown's" Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are engaged! Kimberly made the exciting announcement on her Instagram account on Thursday, showing off her gorgeous engagement ring with a sweet selfie of the pair. "Have I introduced you guys to my fiancée? #isaidyes," she captioned the post. Daniel also shared the happy news on his Instagram account with a video slideshow of photos from their relationship, writing, "she said yes. Gunna love you forever."

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: halloweentown, Kimberly J Brown, daniel kountz, disney channel, Halloween, engagement
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.