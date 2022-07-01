"Halloweentown's" Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are engaged! Kimberly made the exciting announcement on her Instagram account on Thursday, showing off her gorgeous engagement ring with a sweet selfie of the pair. "Have I introduced you guys to my fiancée? #isaidyes," she captioned the post. Daniel also shared the happy news on his Instagram account with a video slideshow of photos from their relationship, writing, "she said yes. Gunna love you forever."

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight