Halloween: MovieMantz's Top 10 Scariest Movies Of All Time!

Also available on the NBC app
Just in time for Halloween, Access Hollywood film critic Scott "Movie" Mantz shares his top 10 most blood-chilling movies ever!
Appearing:
Tags: george romero, top 10, an american werewolf in london, max von sydow, brian de palma, interviews, jaws, scott mantz, halloween, celebrity, ridley scott's alien, breaking news, stephen king, moviemantz, american werewolf 1981, hollywood, alfred hitchcock, halloween 2017, sigourney weaver, halloween 1978, steven spielberg, entertainment news, john landis, stanley kubrick, jack nicholson, alien 1979, jaws 1975, carrie 1976, movies, ellen burstyn, the exorcist 1973, ripley, night of the living dead 1968, the exorcist, gossip, sissy spacek, horror movies, night of the living dead, psycho 1960, the shining 1980, john carpenter, the shining, norman bates, films, celebrity news, scariest, access, carrie, entertainment, linda blair, jamie lee curtis, movie mantz, william friedkin, alien, psycho
S20175 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime