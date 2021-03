Also available on the nbc app

Love is in the air for Halle Berry! The "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" star wrote a romantic note for her boyfriend, singer Van Hunt, as he celebrated his 51st birthday on March 8. "A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won’t let her. Happy birthday VanO. I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!" she posted on Instagram.

Appearing: