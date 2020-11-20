Also available on the nbc app

Halle Berry is getting candid about her sexual history. The actress, 54, shared intimate details about exploring her body at age 11 during an Instagram Q&A video with her stylist and longtime friend, Lindsay Flores. "I remember my first orgasm and I did it to myself!" she revealed. "I was figuring out my sexuality, like most girls." Meanwhile, the Oscar winner confirmed her new relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt in September 2020.

Appearing: