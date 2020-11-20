'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Calls Out 'S**t Talking Director' During Zoom Audition: 'You're Unmuted'
Halle Berry is getting candid about her sexual history. The actress, 54, shared intimate details about exploring her body at age 11 during an Instagram Q&A video with her stylist and longtime friend, Lindsay Flores. "I remember my first orgasm and I did it to myself!" she revealed. "I was figuring out my sexuality, like most girls." Meanwhile, the Oscar winner confirmed her new relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt in September 2020.