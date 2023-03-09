We've all been there! Halle Berry struggled to zip her pants in a funny and relatable Instagram video this week, showing the Oscar winner lying on the floor while her stylist Lindsay Flores tries over and over again to fasten the skintight garment. Though the pants just didn't cooperate despite the women's continued effort, they did see the humor in the situation and fans loved getting another behind-the-scenes peek at Halle keeping it real.

