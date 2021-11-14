Also available on the nbc app

Halle Berry has entered the ring in a whole new way. The "Bruised" star and director tells Access Hollywood about making her directorial debut with the anticipated MMA film and how it's the hardest she's ever prepared for a character in her career. Why is the story and subject matter so near and dear to her heart? And, Halle explains why she doesn't let age define her and doesn't think anyone else should, either! "Bruised" hits Netflix on Nov. 17.

