Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Halle Berry Reveals Directorial Debut 'Bruised' Is The Hardest She's Ever Prepared For A Character

CLIP11/13/21
Also available on the nbc app

Halle Berry has entered the ring in a whole new way. The "Bruised" star and director tells Access Hollywood about making her directorial debut with the anticipated MMA film and how it's the hardest she's ever prepared for a character in her career. Why is the story and subject matter so near and dear to her heart? And, Halle explains why she doesn't let age define her and doesn't think anyone else should, either! "Bruised" hits Netflix on Nov. 17.

Appearing:
Tags: Halle Berry, halle berry bruised, halle berry bruised movie, bruised movie, Netflix
S2021 E01 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.