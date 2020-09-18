Also available on the nbc app

Did Halle Berry just reveal the identity of her mystery man? Sure looks like it! The Oscar winner dropped a major hint about her love life in a new Instagram photo on Thursday, sharing a fall-ready photo of herself holding a glass of red wine and wearing a shirt with singer Van Hunt's name on it – also tagging the musician in her post! So far, so subtle…until followers noticed an unmistakable reference in Halle's caption!

