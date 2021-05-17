Main Content

Halle Berry isn’t letting a troll get away with a negative comment posted on her sweet Instagram photo with boyfriend Van Hunt. After she shared a sweet snap on Instagram of the couple locking lips on Sunday, someone commented, writing, “I think you love him more than he loves you.” But Halle fired back with, “ummmm don’t think so… not this time.” The duo first went public with their relationship in September 2020 and made their red carpet debut together at the 2021 Oscars.

