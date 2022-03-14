Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Halle Berry Celebrates Women In Empowering 2022 Critics Choice Awards Speech: 'We're Strong'

CLIP03/13/22
Also available on the nbc app

Halle Berry celebrated women in her moving speech while accepting the SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. The SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality and pushes boundaries. Halle was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd before starting her empowering speech about the power of women story telling. "These are the stories we have to fight to tell and these are stories the world needs to see," she said. "So to every little girl who feels unseen and unheard, this is our way of saying, to you, we love you and we see you! And you deserve every good thing in this world."

Appearing:
Tags: Halle Berry, Critics Choice Awards, SeeHer Award, women, empowering women
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.