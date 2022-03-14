Also available on the nbc app

Halle Berry celebrated women in her moving speech while accepting the SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. The SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality and pushes boundaries. Halle was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd before starting her empowering speech about the power of women story telling. "These are the stories we have to fight to tell and these are stories the world needs to see," she said. "So to every little girl who feels unseen and unheard, this is our way of saying, to you, we love you and we see you! And you deserve every good thing in this world."

