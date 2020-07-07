Also available on the NBC app

Halle Berry is listening to the criticism. The Oscar winner announced that she will no longer consider playing a transgender man in an upcoming movie following backlash from the LGBTQ community. The actress first discussed the role in an Instagram Live conversation with hairstylist Christin Brown. Days later, Berry took to social media to apologize for her comments in the interview. She wrote in part, "As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories."

