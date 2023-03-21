Main Content

Halle Bailey Reveals She Cried When Seeing Herself As 'The Little Mermaid' For The First Time

Halle Bailey is ready to be part of our world in a major new way! "The Little Mermaid" star and Zyrtec paid spokesperson joins Access Daily's Kit Hoover and guest co-host Yvette Nicole Brown and shares her excitement about taking on the role of Ariel in the upcoming live-action Disney film. Halle revealed that she broke down in tears when she saw herself for the first time as Ariel and also recalled getting the call that she'd landed the part. The 22-year-old also shared that she really wore a mermaid tail during filming!

