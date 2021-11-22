Also available on the nbc app

Halle Bailey is ready for us to be part of her world. The actress tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the 2021 American Music Awards that her live-action "The Little Mermaid" is nearly a year away and she "can't wait" for fans to see her as Ariel. The actress also fangirls over Winnie Harlow after the pair share an impromptu hug on the red carpet, and she shares support for sister Chloe ahead of her AMAs performance debut.

