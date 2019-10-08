Hailey Bieber Stuns In Wedding Gown: See The Jaw-Dropping First Full Look

Also available on the NBC app

Here comes the bride! One week after tying the knot with Justin Bieber in South Carolina, Hailey Bieber gave fans the first full look at her wow-worthy gown from their big day. The model stunned in an off-the-shoulder lace gown by Off White's Virgil Abloh, topping her look with a mile-long train that included a romantic and whimsical touch. Hailey gushed over becoming Mrs. Bieber, writing that their nuptials made Sept. 30 the "most special day" of her life.

