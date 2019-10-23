Hailey Bieber Shuts Down 'Nonsense' Rumors She Responded To Selena Gomez's New Song

Also available on the NBC app

No beef here! Hailey Bieber shut down rumors that she responded to Selena Gomez's new song. Fans took notice when the model shared Summer Walker's track "I'll Kill You" on her Instagram story, which some thought was a not-so-subtle take on Sel's "Lose You to Love Me." "Please stop with this nonsense," Hailey wrote in a now-deleted comment on Just Jared's Instagram page, according to the outlet. "There is no 'response.' This is complete BS." As for whether Sel's track alludes to her past romance with Hailey's husband Justin Bieber, the pop star said she was inspired by "many things" from her life in recent years and wants to share a message of hope and "self-discovery."

