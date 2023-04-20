Hailey Bieber is opening up about how she's having a hard time amid ongoing rumors of drama with Selena Gomez. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of a cat dancing. "This is how my mental state feels after the last month and a half," she captioned the silly clip, but added some real context later. "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," she admitted. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to sav the least. And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you're not alone." Although she did not directly reference the reported tension between her and the "Only Murders In The Building" star, she did point out a timeframe that aligns with their recent alleged feud.

