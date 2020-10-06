Also available on the nbc app

Hailey Bieber hasn’t always been into PDA. The star spoke to Vogue Italia for their October 2020 Issue and revealed she wasn’t always down to kiss her husband Justin Bieber in public. “It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all," Baldwin told the outlet. "But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality and admit who you are. For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of ​​people watching us at certain moments. ... But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide,” she told the publication.

