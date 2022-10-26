Main Content

Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Doesn’t Compete With The Kardashian-Jenner Family

CLIP10/25/22

There is no competition between Hailey Bieber and the Kardashian-Jenner family. While speaking to The Wall Street Journal’s Erik Schwartzel at the outlet’s WSJ Tech Life Conference, the 25-year-old talked about her new skincare line Rhode and the beauty industry. During a Q&A the businesswoman was asked by an audience member how she handles competition and comparisons between her beauty line and similar brands founded by other celebrities, like the KarJenner family. "There's space for everybody and I really do believe that. Those women are amazing and they're some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands, and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they've also really done the same for me," she said. For more information on The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live, visit wsj.com.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Hailey Bieber, Kardashians, Jenners, The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rhode Skin
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.