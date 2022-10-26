There is no competition between Hailey Bieber and the Kardashian-Jenner family. While speaking to The Wall Street Journal’s Erik Schwartzel at the outlet’s WSJ Tech Life Conference, the 25-year-old talked about her new skincare line Rhode and the beauty industry. During a Q&A the businesswoman was asked by an audience member how she handles competition and comparisons between her beauty line and similar brands founded by other celebrities, like the KarJenner family. "There's space for everybody and I really do believe that. Those women are amazing and they're some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands, and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they've also really done the same for me," she said. For more information on The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live, visit wsj.com.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight