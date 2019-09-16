Also available on the NBC app

Hailey Bieber is sharing her secret for a happy marriage! The supermodel got real about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber in a candid interview for Vogue Australia's October 2019 issue. "Look, marriage is always going to be hard, and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into," she said, adding, "Now, it's fun because we've found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love."

Appearing: