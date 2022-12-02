Hailey Bieber is continuing to find her own success as a model and entrepreneur and recently landed a coveted spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list! One of her first interviews with Access Hollywood was back in 2016, right before she walked in Jeremy Scott's Moschino fashion show! At the time, Hailey told us about her pre-show rituals and shared how her parents, Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, have always been "super supportive" of her. "The thing that they always tell me about being in this industry in general is to always remain yourself, and my dad always the one thing he says is 'Just be Hailey,'" she shared.

