Hailey Bieber is looking back on her health crisis last year. The model was hospitalized in March of 2022 after suffering a Transient Ischemic Attack or TIA, known as a mini-stroke, due to a small blood clot in her brain. She was later diagnosed with PFO, a congenital heart defect where there's a passageway between the left and right atria of the heart.

