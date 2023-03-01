Main Content

Hailey Bieber Pens Loving Tribute To Justin Bieber For His Birthday Amid Selena Gomez Feud Rumors

Hailey Bieber has major love for Justin Bieber. The Rhode skincare founder took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s 29th birthday on Wednesday. The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a message to her man that reads, “29 never looked so good Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love.”

