Hailey Bieber is an open book when it comes to her sex life with her husband, Justin Bieber. The 25-year-old model didn't hold back when talking to Alex Cooper in the latest podcast episode of "Call Her Daddy." Hailey revealed her and her pop star husband's stance on having a threesome, what their favorite sex positions are and what their turn ons are as a couple. The couple tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City on September 13, 2018, and a year later they had a lavish wedding.

NR S2022 E0 5 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight