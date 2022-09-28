Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Threesomes & Her Favorite Sex Positions With Justin Bieber

CLIP09/28/22

Hailey Bieber is an open book when it comes to her sex life with her husband, Justin Bieber. The 25-year-old model didn't hold back when talking to Alex Cooper in the latest podcast episode of "Call Her Daddy." Hailey revealed her and her pop star husband's stance on having a threesome, what their favorite sex positions are and what their turn ons are as a couple. The couple tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City on September 13, 2018, and a year later they had a lavish wedding.

NRS2022 E0 5 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Hailey Bieber, justin bieber, alex cooper, Call Her Daddy, sex, Love, marriage, relationship, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.