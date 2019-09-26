Hailey Bieber Lets Loose With Kendall Jenner At Bachelorette Party Before Wedding To Justin Bieber

Also available on the NBC app

Here comes the bride — again! Hailey Bieber let loose while celebrating her bachelorette party with Kendall Jenner and pals before her second formal wedding ceremony with husband Justin Bieber in South Carolina. The model rocked a skintight white mini dress with a veil for the girls' wild night out, which began with dinner Ysabel in West Hollywood followed by dancing and partying at Delilah. Kendall pulled out all the stop for her bestie's festivities by picking up phallic-shaped straws and sex toys!

