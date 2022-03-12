Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Hailey Bieber Hospitalized For Blood Clot In Her Brain: 'One Of The Scariest Moments'

CLIP03/12/22
Also available on the nbc app

Hailey Bieber is on the mend after a terrifying health scare. The model revealed she was recently treated for a blood clot in her brain and has thankfully since recovered. "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" she wrote in part on her Instagram story.

Appearing:
Tags: Hailey Bieber, justin bieber, hailey bieber blood clot, hailey bieber instagram, justin bieber hailey
S0 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.