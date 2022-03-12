Also available on the nbc app

Hailey Bieber is on the mend after a terrifying health scare. The model revealed she was recently treated for a blood clot in her brain and has thankfully since recovered. "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" she wrote in part on her Instagram story.

Appearing:

S0 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution