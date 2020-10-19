Hailey Bieber has a new tattoo in honor of her husband, Justin Bieber. The 23-year-old got two new tattoos over the weekend. The celebrity tattoo artist, Mr. K, shared the image of her new ink on his Instagram with the caption, “J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese’ It was pleasure for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo.” The happy couple celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary in September.

News and Information Daytime Interview