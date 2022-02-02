Main Content

Hailey Bieber still has more life she wants to live before having kids. The model got honest about her and Justin Bieber's family planning, telling WSJ magazine for its Spring Fashion issue that she's ruling out children at the current moment but knows that it's something she and the music superstar both want for their future. "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. … Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think," she said in part.

