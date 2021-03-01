Also available on the nbc app

Hailey Bieber is showering her man with love on his big day! The model wrote a romantic note for her husband, Justin Bieber, who turned 27 on March 1. She shared a series of loved-up photos from their years together and paired them with this sweet caption: "Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side."

