Check, please? Hailey Bieber responded to a former restaurant hostess who claims the model didn't make a great impression. TikTok user Julia Carolan went viral for a video in which she rated celebrities she'd met while working at an unnamed high-end restaurant in Manhattan. Though Julia did issue a disclaimer that she was just sharing her own personal experiences, she didn't mince words when recalling her brief exchanges with Hailey – who responded to the callout with a sincere apology.

