Hailey Bieber is getting honest about her marriage to Justin Bieber! The 24-year-old model opened up about her high-profile relationship for Elle's April 2021 cover story, revealing that she wanted to hide after marrying the singer in 2018. "In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide," she told the mag. "I was like, 'I don't want people so In my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a**.' I was like, 'Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?'"

