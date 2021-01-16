Also available on the nbc app

Hailee Steinfeld is sharing her inspiration! During an appearance on Access Daily with Mario Lopez and Scott Evans, the "Dickinson" actress spilled on the real-life inspiration behind her hit song "Man Up" from her latest EP, "Half Written Story." She explained, "I was very much going through something and I was able to express that, put that out, get it off my mind and I'm on to the next." The 24-year-old star also reflected on her Oscar-nominated role in 2010's "True Grit" and working alongside the incomparable Jeff Bridges! "Dickinson" is now streaming on AppleTV+.

