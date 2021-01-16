Britney Spears Celebrates Sister Jamie Lynn's Birthday With Throwback Photo Of Them & Justin Timberlake
CLIP 04/10/21
Main Content
Hailee Steinfeld is sharing her inspiration! During an appearance on Access Daily with Mario Lopez and Scott Evans, the "Dickinson" actress spilled on the real-life inspiration behind her hit song "Man Up" from her latest EP, "Half Written Story." She explained, "I was very much going through something and I was able to express that, put that out, get it off my mind and I'm on to the next." The 24-year-old star also reflected on her Oscar-nominated role in 2010's "True Grit" and working alongside the incomparable Jeff Bridges! "Dickinson" is now streaming on AppleTV+.