Also available on the nbc app

Twenty-year-old gymnast Jordan Chiles placed third in the all-around at U.S. National Gymnastics Championships, and she’ll find out this weekend if she makes this summer’s Olympic team along with her friend and “ride or die” Simone Biles! The athlete tells Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about her road to Tokyo and the advice that Simone has given her and their other training partners. “If you feel confident in yourself, then what you show is going to be as confident,” Jordan shared. “Basically, no matter what happens, you have to believe in yourself.” Watch Jordan start her Olympic trials June 24 at 8/7c on NBC.

Available until 07/23/21

Appearing: