Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle empire never shies away from true luxury, and this year's over-the-top gift guide is no exception! The Goop holiday roundup included a "ridiculous but awesome" section featuring high-ticket items like a chance to reserve a seat on Virgin Galactic's trip to space for $250K and a nearly $24K billiards table. Though many might think some of the ideas are a bit steep, don't think the Oscar winner hasn't considered more affordable selections too.

