Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on day four of her 2016 ski crash trial in Park City, Utah. The Oscar winner testified in connection with a lawsuit stemming from a collision at Deer Valley resort in January 2016. Now-retired optometrist Terry Sanderson’s attorney, Lawrence D. Buhler claims Paltrow crashed into Sanderson on a beginner slope, causing him to break four ribs and sustain permanent traumatic brain injury, but Friday while testifying, the actress claimed it was Sanderson who crashed into her and claimed the lawsuit against her is unfair.

