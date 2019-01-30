Gwyneth Paltrow Sued For Alleged Hit & Run Skiing Accident: She 'Got Up, Turned & Skied Away'

Also available on the NBC app

A Utah man claims he was "seriously injured" after Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly crashed into him while skiing "out of control" at Deer Valley Resort in 2016. Court documents obtained by Access detail his version of events, along with the more than $3.1 million in damages being sought. A rep for Paltrow's company, Goop, denied the accusations to NBC News and called the lawsuit "completely without merit."

