Gwyneth Paltrow isn't holding back about the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband Chris Martin. The Oscar winner revealed to pal Drew Barrymore on Tuesday's "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she and the Coldplay frontman have found success in their post-divorce relationship, thanks to equal effort and a mutual mission to make sure their kids always come first. But, that doesn't mean there still aren't low points to face together – not unlike a marriage!

