Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Rare Photo Of Daughter Apple For Her 17th Birthday: ‘You Are My Life!’

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare snap of her daughter Apple to celebrate the teen’s 17th birthday. In the caption the “Iron Man” star gushed about her daughter saying, “Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much. I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel.”

