First comes marriage, then comes living together? For Gwyneth Paltrow, yes! The Oscar winner revealed that she and husband Brad Falchuk are taking a major step in their relationship despite having already tied the knot back in September 2018. Gwyneth told InStyle's for its 25th anniversary issue that she and the TV producer are finally ready to move in together, but their unconventional arrangement beforehand seemed to work out quite well too!

