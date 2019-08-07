Main Content

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Moving In With Her Husband Nearly 1 Year After Their Wedding

CLIP08/06/19

First comes marriage, then comes living together? For Gwyneth Paltrow, yes! The Oscar winner revealed that she and husband Brad Falchuk are taking a major step in their relationship despite having already tied the knot back in September 2018. Gwyneth told InStyle's for its 25th anniversary issue that she and the TV producer are finally ready to move in together, but their unconventional arrangement beforehand seemed to work out quite well too!

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access hollywood, Access, Hollywood, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Breaking News, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, television, Gwyneth Paltrow, gwyneth paltrow husband, Gwyneth Paltrow married, Gwyneth Paltrow wedding, brad falchuk, gwyneth paltrow brad falchuk, chris martin, gwyneth paltrow chris martin, chris martin coldplay, celebrity couples, couples
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.