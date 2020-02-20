Also available on the NBC app

Gwyneth Paltrow threw a Goop "Glow to Dinner" event, inviting some her close friends including Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, Samantha Ronson and more, and encouraged the attendees to come completely make-up-free! Gwyneth shared selfies from the night and captioned, "no make up, no filter. an amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth." Later, the Goop mogul sat down with LA artist and Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant for an intimate interview.

