Quarantine has been all about family for Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress and entrepreneur shared how she has been making the most of her downtime in a blog post titled "Summer at Home" for her lifestyle website Goop. "Home is where the heart is," she wrote. "Right now, it's also where the work, dates, entertainment and summer vacation are." The A-list star admitted she has been battling boredom by playing board games with her husband Brad Falchuk and kids. Gwyneth even confessed to getting her 14-year-old son Moses a cheeky gift to enjoy!

