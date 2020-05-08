Also available on the nbc app

Moms say the darndest things! A-list celebrities appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in honor of Mother's Day to read hilarious text messages from their mamas. Gwyneth Paltrow chuckled at mom Blythe Danner while reciting a conversation about an urgent pool request, while Emily Blunt's mother detailed the events of her day after narrowly avoiding a terrible accident on the stairs. However, Elle Fanning's mama won the prize for the most cliché mom text with her seemingly random safety warning about diving!

Appearing: