Gwyneth Paltrow spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of her new Netflix show, "The Politician" about calling her teenage kids Apple and Moses "d**ks" during her live interview on the ‘TODAY’ show. She didn’t back down on what she said or even apologize, telling us, “They're the loves of my lives, but they're teenagers, you know how it is."

