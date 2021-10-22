Main Content

Gwyneth Paltrow is focusing on her health this year, and that means cutting back on alcohol. The 49-year-old Goop founder was on Wednesday's episode of the "Dear Chelsea" podcast and admitted she stopped drinking alcohol as much this year after catching the coronavirus. "I'm not going to do it forever, but I think 2021 has been about me trying to value my health and wellness a little bit more because, especially during COVID, I was just eating whatever, drinking seven nights a week," she said.

