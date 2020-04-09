Also available on the NBC app

Gwyneth Paltrow's son is finally 14, and he's celebrating social distancing-style! In a video posted to the Goop guru's Instagram, Moses walked out to the family's front porch to see two cars full of people cheering him on with balloons, signs, candy and music. "You guys are so cute!" Gwyneth shouted as she watched the sweet moment go down. She later shared a tribute post for her newly minted 14-year-old, writing in part, "I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend."

